Roger (Snoopy) DePiero
Byram, Twp. - Roger (SNOOPY) DePiero 75 of Byram Township, NJ passed away on 08/27/2019 peacefully at home.
Roger was born in Passaic, NJ to Emilio DePiero and Lena (Sagliaschi) DePiero. He attended Garfield High School and Graduated in 1961. Roger worked over 50 years in the construction field as a mason, concrete cutter and foreman. He enjoyed hunting, boating, classic cars and eating.
Roger is survived by his loving wife Debra Ann (LoCascio) DePiero, his son Gary DePiero, Daughter-in-law Cecille DePiero, Grandaughter Madison and Great Grandson Sebastian Oliver (Oscar) of Arizona, his adopted son & his wife Winslow & Miriam Reyes, Daughter/God-daughter Michelle and sons Matthew & James of Garfield, NJ.
Private Family Services will be held. Requesting donations made to the Multiple Sclerosis NJ Metro Chapter, Aspen Corporate Park 1, 1480 U.S. Highway 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07905 or Donate online NationaMSSociety.org/donate