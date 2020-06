Roger Donald Schlicht Sr.Fort Lee - Roger D. Schlicht Sr., 88, died on June 17 at his Fort Lee home after battling cancer. He was predeceased by his partner Alice VanHoren; parents John & Bertha; brother Woodrow; & daughter Linda Schlicht. He is survived by his sister Patricia McNally; children Cindy O'Neill, Elizabeth McCoy (Timothy), Roger Schlicht Jr. (Cheryl), Ginger Masters (Martin) & Jennifer Leach (Gary); their mother Nancy Schlicht; & 13 grandchildren. Roger attended Hackensack High School, Valley Forge Military Academy & Cornell University, where he joined Sigma Nu & studied Civil Engineering. He served as an Army Captain at Fort Leonard Wood. Roger worked at Turner Construction before joining Crew Engineering, retiring as President. He was a Hillsdale Building Inspector & Councilman, Ramsey DPW Consulting Engineer & Ridgewood Rotary Club member. A graveside ceremony is planned for 10:30 am June 22 at Fairview Cemetery, 500 Fairview Ave., Fairview, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to John Theurer Cancer Center or donating blood/platelets, which were Roger's lifeline Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com