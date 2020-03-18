|
Roger Gerken
Wantage - Roger Gerken, age 75, of Wantage and formerly of Saddle Brook, passed away on March 16, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Beverly Gerken. Roger is survived by his children, Stephanie Gerken (Joseph Raimo) and Roger Gerken Jr. (Kimberly,) his grandchildren, Cheyenne Raimo, Joseph Raimo and Jonathan Gerken, as well as his sister, Carol Witham.
Funeral arrangements from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Burial in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11AM.