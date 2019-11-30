|
|
Roger H. Ryan
Naples, FL - Roger H. Ryan, 72, of Naples, FL and Saddle Brook, NJ, passed away on Thanksgiving night 2019 at his Saddle Brook home surrounded by his family who played all his favorite "50's Golden Oldies" to provide love and comfort to him. A brave Irish Warrior to the end, The Rog battled Multiple Myeloma, and its debilitating side effects, for the past decade.
Roger was born at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City to Harold and Mary Ryan on July 24, 1947. He graduated from Fair Lawn High School in 1965. Some will still wonder how that "60's bad boy" managed to do that! He married Marilyn A. Hamot on February 16, 1980 in Saddle Brook where they raised their family.
Roger became a Master Plumber in 1979 and worked for the Fair Lawn Board of Education for 31 years as the school district's plumber. Additionally, he was the owner of Roger H. Ryan, Plumbing and Heating for 40 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War at Fort Meade, MD '66-'68. He was a member and past president of the Fair Lawn Custodian's Association where he vigorously negotiated for equitable benefits and salary increases for the members; he was a 40 year member of the New Jersey State League of Master Plumbers and a member and past president of the Paterson Master Plumbers Association where he also served as State League Representative, contributing and reporting important plumbing statewide issues; Roger was a member of The American Legion Post #0415 and a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2853; additionally, he was a Life Member of the NRA and an honorary member of The Florida Sheriffs Association. Roger was an avid hunter, music lover, joke-teller and beer memorabilia collector. But most of all, he treasured time with his grandchildren.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.
Roger is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marilyn A. Hamot Ryan,his cherished children: Matthew R. Ryan and his wife, Danielle, and their children: Jack and Kaylee Ryan, Stephanie Ryan Ledogar and her husband, Robert, and their daughter, Brielle Ledogar, his sons, Kevin Ryan (Jaime and sons James and Derek) and Patrick Ryan and children, Pal/Roger's brother-in-law, Buddy/Robert J. Hamot, and a band of amazing and much loved friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 3rd from 4 to 8 PM at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. 274 Market St., Elmwood Park, NJ. Funeral mass Wednesday, Dec. 4th at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church Saddle River Rd Saddle Brook at 9:30AM. Internment St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook.
Donations in Roger's memory may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, PO Box 476, Convent Station, NJ 08961-0476