|
|
Roger Harold Liddle
Monroe, NY - Roger Harold Liddle, 84 of Monroe, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born in Long Island City, NY to the late Harold and Emma Liddle.
He is survived by his children, Denise (Jimmy) Morando, Karen Wilm, Lori (Frank) Mele and Sueanne (Vern) Shaw; 11 grandchildren, Danielle (Geoff) Hoon, James (Samantha) Morando, Tyler Morando, Rebecca Wilm, Matthew Wilm, Christopher Wilm, Jennifer Mele, Nicky Mele, Ashley Shaw, Brittany (Matthew) Ludwick and Courtney Shaw; 7 great-grandchildren, Kaiden Wilm, Marshall and Brooklynn Ludwick, Charlotte and Zachary Hoon, Bailey and Jameson Morando; and his longtime friend and companion, June Bell. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Dolores Marie Liddle of 42 years.
Roger made his career as a Firefighter serving 33 years with the New York City Fire Department from 1/7/1961 - 2/28/1994. He was in Tower Ladder 14, which is one of the first units in the NYC Fire Department. During his distinguished career, he served on the front line, fighting fires in his response area of East Harlem, responding to multiple alarm fires throughout the 5 boroughs (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island), as a Recruit Instructor as well as in the Mask Service Unit. He retired as a Fire Fighter First Grade (FF1). Roger also attended Rockland Community College for 1 ½ years while actively serving as a NYC Firefighter.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27 at the funeral home with interment following the service in Flushing Cemetery.
Donation in his memory made be made to the Greenwood Lake Fire Department PO Box 166 Greenwood Lake, NY 10925 or UFA Widows and Children's Fund 204 East 23rd Street New York, NY 10010 (make check payable to The UFA Widows and Children's Fund).
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.