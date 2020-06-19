Roger Herman Barlowe
Roger Herman Barlowe

Born in Jersey City, NJ on November 3, 1942, Roger Herman Barlowe enjoyed a lengthy career as a local patrolman in Tenafly, NJ. Roger married the love of his life, Carol A. Barlowe, on April 25, 1964. Over the course of their nearly 50-year marriage, Roger and Carol raised two daughters and welcomed their only grandchild into the world in 2009. Roger passed away on June 13, 2020 after a brave battle with bladder cancer. A successful baseball and softball coach for years, Roger touched the lives of many individuals who remain better off for having had him in their lives if only for a brief period. Roger is survived by Jacqueline M. Summerville and her spouse Jeremy Summerville along with her daughter, Katie Summerville as well as his daughter, Deborah Barlowe, and her husband and stepson, Chris and Aidan Plizga.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
