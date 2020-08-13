1/
Roger M. Perri
Roger M. Perri

Wanaque - Perri, Roger M. age 66 of Wanaque on Tuesday August 11, 2020. He was born in Passaic and lived in Carlstadt before moving to Wanaque forty-four years ago. He was a mechanic for Hoffmann-La Roche in Nutley for over forty years retiring in 2013. Beloved husband of Lynda (Quaas) Perri of Wanaque, loving father of Michael Perri of Wanaque, dear brother of David Perri of Rutherford, Jeffrey Perri of Hasbrouck Heights, Cathy Gaydos of Bangor, PA. and Brian Perri of Oakland. Roger is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell, N.J. All services are private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
