Roger Marcel Chaffiotte
Oradell - September 1st 2020, Roger Marcel Chaffiotte died peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side at the age of 93. He was the beloved husband to Jean (Virginia) nee Curry and devoted father to Roger T. (Christine Redmond) Chaffiotte, Robert M. (Jennifer) Chaffiotte, Thomas F. (Bonnie) Chaffiotte, Richard G. (Jacqueline) Chaffiotte, Mary Alice (fiance John Greenway) Chaffiotte, Elizabeth A. (Thomas G.) Cawley, Peter J. Chaffiotte, Catherine C. (Stephen) Fox, Paul D. Chaffiotte, Regina M. Reynolds (James M. Palmerin). Roger enjoyed spending time with his 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister Jacqueline Woodle. Roger is predeceased by his brother John M., son David C., grandson William P. Robinson.
Born in North Bergen to Roger R. and Anna (Budin) Chaffiotte. In 1944, Roger graduated from St. Peter's Preparatory School and attended Fordham University. He put his studies on hold to enlist in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. Post-World II, he continued his studies and graduated from Fordham University on June 13th, 1950; the same day he proposed to the love of his life, Jean Curry. Roger and Jean were married 69 years and 9 months. They raised their large family in Oradell, where he was very active in the community. He was a Little League coach, charter member of the Oradell Swim Club and served on the Board of Trustees, and an active member of St. Joseph's Parish. He was a successful agent with Allstate Insurance Company for 34 years. In retirement, they spent many wonderful winters on Hutchinson Island, Florida and went on many vacations around the World. Roger was an avid tennis player until he was 89 and who also loved a good martini.
On Thursday, September 17th from 3-7 PM, there will be a socially distant memorial gathering at William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street, Oradell on Friday, September 18th at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a kind donation to your favorite charity
. Special thank you to our angels Cynthia, Theresa and Barbara along with the staff of Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice Care.