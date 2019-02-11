|
Roger P. Haase
Forked River - Roger P. Haase 72, of Forked River formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in Jersey City. Before retiring, Roger was a union painter for L & L Painting Company in Mineola and a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters Union Local DC 9. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Cinquino) Haase. Devoted father of Craig A. Haase and his wife Melinda, Brian P. Haase and his wife Page and Brenna-Ann Haase. Loving son of the late Olga and Robert Crandall. Dear brother of Father Thomas Crandall and the late Richard and Dennis Crandall. Cherished grandfather of Kyle Haase, Braydon Haase and Gianna DeFeo. Visitation at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, February 13th from 4-8 PM with a Service at 7 PM. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 in memory of Roger P. Haase would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com