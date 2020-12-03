Roger P. Nelson



Roger P. Nelson, 86, was born in Nice, France in 1934, and died at Mountainside Hospital on Nov. 17, 2020, of cardiac/respiratory failure. As a young child, he travelled across Europe with his mother, Lily Rosinsky, a cabaret dancer, and narrowly escaped to London from Nazi France in 1939. He was evacuated from London during the Blitz to safer areas in England and Scotland. He lived for a time in Cornwall with his mother and step-father. In 1948, he settled in NJ with his adoptive parents (Eva, his aunt, and Eric Nelson). In 1953 he graduated from Madison High School in Madison, NJ and in 1957 from Lafayette College, in Easton, PA with honors in History. Despite loving theatre and dance, he was encouraged to go into teaching. He taught in the public-school system in NYC, with a two-year stint as a civilian teacher at Lakenheath US Air Force Base in Suffolk, England. His teaching career ended when he was assaulted by two of his students in Manhattan, sustaining injuries both physical and psychological, leading to disability retirement in 1978.



Free to follow his love of the stage, Roger then spent many happy hours at the theatre in NYC. He joined an amateur tap-dancing class and had the good fortune to dance with Gregory Hines. He loved travel and adored cruises and regularly provided unpaid entertainment singing and dancing aboard ship.



A long-time resident of Teaneck, NJ, Roger became known locally as the Moped Man as he journeyed around his neighborhood. He attended programs at On Our Own and Vantage House and a local Bahai Temple.



He will be deeply missed by his two siblings, Helen Nelson Ramsey and Michael Nelson, and his long-time friend Jimmy Lane.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store