Roger Shaw
- - Roger Shaw died on September 30, 2019, in the loving care of his nieces and nephew, following a brief illness. He was just 2 weeks shy of his 85th birthday.
Roger Louis Shaw was born October 16, 1934, in North Bergen, NJ, the third child of Louis and Catherine Agnes (Reardon) Shaw. His much-adored sisters Anne Hickman and Ethel O'Shaughnessy predeceased him.
Roger graduated from St. Joseph High School in West New York, NJ, where he played varsity football. He attended Villanova University. Roger served in the US Army in the Korean conflict.
Roger had a long career, over 30 years, as a bus driver for New Jersey Transit. He had a spotless driving record, transporting commuters in and out of New York City both safely and with his special brand of wit and charm.
Roger had that rare persona that seemed to attract new friends wherever he traveled. To accompany him was to hear calls of, "Roger, hey, Roger!" from people of every age and walk of life. He maintained friendships with his high school teammates and friends throughout his life. Although he had many opportunities at marriage, he carefully protected his lifelong bachelorhood and maintained a wide circle of friends.
He was a season ticket holder to the New York Football Giants and hosted extravagant weekly tailgate parties in the Meadowlands as part of that community. Aside from his affection for the Giants, Roger was an enthusiast of fishing, horse racing and bourbon whiskey. His gift for storytelling and color commentary was legendary and he kept his family and friends laughing with his hilarious sense of humor. While he made his lifelong home in his beloved New Jersey, he also spent his winters in Pompano Beach, FL, and just recently moved to Stamford, CT to be close to his nieces. He was a loyal brother to his two sisters and a cherished uncle to his family.
Aside from his many friends, he leaves his nieces Maryanne (Fred) Kresse of Seneca, SC, Kathleen (George) Klitsch of Stamford, CT, Elizabeth (Jerry) McTigue of New York, NY, nephew James (Andrea) O'Shaughnessy of Medfield, MA, and nieces Eileen (Patrick) Grasso of Old Greenwich, CT, and Margaret O'Shaughnessy of Santa Rosa, CA plus ten grandnieces and nephews and three great-grand nieces. He is also survived by cousins P. Owen Screvane of Reading, PA, Sara-Ann Steber (John) of Wyomissing, PA, Christopher Screvane (Patti) of New York, NY, and Brian Screvane (Lynn) of East Quogue, NY and their families.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, October 10th from 9-10:30AM at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home, 495 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 followed by a Funeral Mass at the Madonna Chapel on the Hill in Fort Lee at 11:00AM and burial at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ,
. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com