Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Rosary RCC
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roman Geza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roman S. Geza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roman S. Geza Obituary
Roman S. Geza

Saddle Brook - Roman S. Geza, age 74, of Saddle Brook, passed away on June 29, 2019. Roman was born in Nisko, Poland and came to New Jersey in 1974. He lived in Clifton and Wallington, then moved to Saddle Brook in 1978. Roman was an electrician for Nabisco of Fair Lawn for 28 years and a member of the BCTGM Local Union 719.

Roman was the beloved husband of Franciszka Geza (nee Grebowiec.) He is also survived by his children Violette Ganoe and her husband Chuck and William Geza and his wife Meagan, his grandchildren Mikaila and Hailey Ganoe and Nikolai and Zosia Geza and his siblings Ryszard Geza and his wife Agnieszka and Teresa Gieron and her husband Bronislaw.

Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Visiting and gathering hours at Funeral Home on Wednesday July 3, 2019 from 4-7 PM and Thursday July 4, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday July 5, 2019 at Holy Rosary RCC, Passaic NJ at 11:30 AM. Interment in St. Michaels Cemetery, South Hackensack.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now