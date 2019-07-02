|
Roman S. Geza
Saddle Brook - Roman S. Geza, age 74, of Saddle Brook, passed away on June 29, 2019. Roman was born in Nisko, Poland and came to New Jersey in 1974. He lived in Clifton and Wallington, then moved to Saddle Brook in 1978. Roman was an electrician for Nabisco of Fair Lawn for 28 years and a member of the BCTGM Local Union 719.
Roman was the beloved husband of Franciszka Geza (nee Grebowiec.) He is also survived by his children Violette Ganoe and her husband Chuck and William Geza and his wife Meagan, his grandchildren Mikaila and Hailey Ganoe and Nikolai and Zosia Geza and his siblings Ryszard Geza and his wife Agnieszka and Teresa Gieron and her husband Bronislaw.
Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Visiting and gathering hours at Funeral Home on Wednesday July 3, 2019 from 4-7 PM and Thursday July 4, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday July 5, 2019 at Holy Rosary RCC, Passaic NJ at 11:30 AM. Interment in St. Michaels Cemetery, South Hackensack.