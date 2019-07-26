|
|
Romeo "Frank" Collova
Las Vegas, NV - Romeo "Frank" Collova, age 79 of Las Vegas, NV passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Born in Hackensack, NJ, to the late Cono and Mary (nee Menzo) Collova, Frank lived most of his young years in Hackensack where he raised his family. Later in life Frank lived in Spring Hill, FL followed by Las Vegas, NV. After serving his country in the U.S. Air Force, Frank was a self-employed auto mechanic.
Beloved husband to Paulette Kennard. Devoted father to Christopher S. Collova and his wife Denise of Washington Twp., NJ, Jennifer R. Aguero and her husband Jose of Hawthorne, NJ. Devoted step-father to Michele Lekar and her husband Rudy of Las Vegas, NV, Kristin Edholm and her wife Carly Helbert of Las Vegas, NV, and Catheryn Edholm of Henderson, NV. Beloved brother to Rose Marie Stout of Albuquerque , NM, and the late Salvatore Collova, Sadie Arcidiacono, Helen Zocco, and Benito Collova.
Frank cherished his grandchildren, Natasha, Jake, Madison, Julia, Camryn and Hunter, god-daughter, Serena Carillo, and the many nieces and nephews that he leaves behind.
In his spare time, Frank enjoyed listening to the firefighter scanner, spending time on the boardwalk at the Jersey shore, cooking Italian food, and watching planes take off and land from McCarren International Airport.
Frank will always be remembered for his kind heart and his devotion to those he loved.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org.