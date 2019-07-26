Services
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
For more information about
Romeo Collova
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Romeo Collova
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romeo "Frank" Collova

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Romeo "Frank" Collova Obituary
Romeo "Frank" Collova

Las Vegas, NV - Romeo "Frank" Collova, age 79 of Las Vegas, NV passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Born in Hackensack, NJ, to the late Cono and Mary (nee Menzo) Collova, Frank lived most of his young years in Hackensack where he raised his family. Later in life Frank lived in Spring Hill, FL followed by Las Vegas, NV. After serving his country in the U.S. Air Force, Frank was a self-employed auto mechanic.

Beloved husband to Paulette Kennard. Devoted father to Christopher S. Collova and his wife Denise of Washington Twp., NJ, Jennifer R. Aguero and her husband Jose of Hawthorne, NJ. Devoted step-father to Michele Lekar and her husband Rudy of Las Vegas, NV, Kristin Edholm and her wife Carly Helbert of Las Vegas, NV, and Catheryn Edholm of Henderson, NV. Beloved brother to Rose Marie Stout of Albuquerque , NM, and the late Salvatore Collova, Sadie Arcidiacono, Helen Zocco, and Benito Collova.

Frank cherished his grandchildren, Natasha, Jake, Madison, Julia, Camryn and Hunter, god-daughter, Serena Carillo, and the many nieces and nephews that he leaves behind.

In his spare time, Frank enjoyed listening to the firefighter scanner, spending time on the boardwalk at the Jersey shore, cooking Italian food, and watching planes take off and land from McCarren International Airport.

Frank will always be remembered for his kind heart and his devotion to those he loved.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Romeo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now