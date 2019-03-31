|
Romilda "Millie" Savianeso
Fairview - SAVIANESO, Romilda "Millie", (nee) Palamara, 89, of Fairview, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Romilda was born on April 17, 1929 in North Bergen, NJ. She worked as a packer for Lever Brothers in Edgewater, NJ where she retired from after many years of employment. Romilda was a President and a former member of the Rosary Society of Our Lady of Grace Church as well as a Parishioner. Beloved wife to the late Salvatore (2011). Cherished mother to Steven and his wife Helga and Richard and his wife Mary Claire. Devoted grandmother to Jennifer, Ryan and Caroline. Adored great grandmother to Chase, Bryce and Garrett. Dear sister to Marie Novembre. Loving sister-in-law to George Savianeso and to Frances Savianeso. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, NJ on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:45am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, NJ where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:45am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, NJ. The family will receive their friends at the Funeral Home for visitation on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4-8pm. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com