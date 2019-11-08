|
Ronald A. Golick
Fair Lawn - Ronald A. Golick, age 52, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Fair Lawn. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed camping and was a loyal fan of the New York Rangers . Ronald will be remembered best for his love of family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Ronald was employed as a carpenter and shop steward with NJ Carpenters Union Local #253 in Hackensack.
Beloved husband of Joan (Johannaman) Golick. Loving father of Tyler Golick. Cherished son of Patricia (Brutofsky ) Golick and the late Robert Golick. Dear brother of Robert, Jeffery, and Patti Golick. Adored grandfather of Caleb, Skylar, Ethan, Nash, and Samuel. Loving uncle of Matthew, Jake, Frank and Luke. Stepfather of Chad Rieselman, Terry Ann Gardner, and Nicole Merron.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2 - 6 PM with a 5 PM service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ronald may be made to the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc., P.O. Box 282, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.