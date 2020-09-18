Ronald A. Sticco
River Edge - Sticco, Ronald A., 78 of River Edge, passed away on September 17, 2020 after a brief illness.
Ron was raised in Fairview, NJ the son of the late Joseph R. Sticco, Sr and Louise Sticco (nee Simeone).
Before retiring in 2007, he had a long career as an Engineering subcontracts administrator, with several different companies (Lockheed, Kearfott, Allied Signal and BAE Systems) in the Aerospace and Defense industries.
A proud graduate of Newark College of Engineering (NJIT) Ron received his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering.
A die-hard sports fan, Ron was a long-time coach (baseball & soccer) as his children grew up and was a fervent spectator of his grandchildren's sporting events. He rarely missed a game. In fact his love of sports lead him to create his business, Specialty Sports Video Productions, in 1991, of which he was President, and his son Jay continues to run today.
Ron possessed a wonderful sense of humor, and his family meant everything to him.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara (nee Paolini), two sons, Jim (Rachel) of Lakeland, FL, Jay (Karen) of Waldwick, NJ and one daughter, Jana Spiegler (Matthew) of Wynnewood, PA, five grandchildren, Matthew of W. Hartford, CT, Mikayla and Jacob of Waldwick, NJ and Justin and Peyton Spiegler of Wynnewood, PA. Ron is also survived by his two brothers, Joseph R. Sticco, Jr. of North Bergen, NJ and John Sticco of Jim Thorpe, PA.
Funeral at St. Peter's RC Church in River Edge on Wed., Sept. 23rd at 10 AM, with entombment at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview. Visitation will be at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home in River Edge, NJ on Tues., Sept. 22nd, 4-8 PM. As an expression of sympathy, the family will welcome donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
