Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
124 Henry St
Brooklyn, NY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
124 Henry St.
Brooklyn, NY
View Map
Ronald Andrew McKenzie Obituary
Ronald Andrew McKenzie

Englewood - MCKENZIE, Ronald Andrew, 69 of Englewood passed away on July 24, 2019. Beloved life partner of Tanya Y. Hill, devoted father of their daughter, Inez Victoria McKenzie, and his step daughter, Lauren Fowler. Ronald is a retired computer consultant and tennis coach. Ronald loved cycling, was an avid tennis player, enjoyed jazz and lively political discussions. Funeral Visitation and Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 124 Henry St., Brooklyn, NY 11201 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 with visitation 10am to 11am with service beginning at 11am. Repast will follow immediately after service in the church. In lieu of flowers donations to the New York Junior Tennis League (nyjtl.org) would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
