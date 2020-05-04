Ronald B. Carr
Pompton Lakes - Ronald B. Carr 76, of Pompton Lakes, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Paterson to the late Alfred B. and Grace Carr. Before retiring, Ronald was a glass technician. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Mary Carr. He is survived by Mauricio Cano and his family. Services and entombment at Maryrest Mausoleum in Mahwah will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
