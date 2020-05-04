Ronald B. Padolina
Deptford - Ronald B. Padolina came to America in 1991 and lived in Brooklyn until he moved his family to Deptford in 2006. He was a resident of Bergen County when he was called home by our creator at 12:30 am on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Hackensack Meridien HUMC. A loving husband to Grace Camu and a loving father to Ryan Carlo and Bryan James. Survived and loved by his sisters Jennifer, Josephine and Cynthia, his brothers in law, Lito and Nelson, his nieces Mar Lara and Lana and nephew and his wife Dakila and Ayette and their son Sebastian.
Ronald lived a beautiful life. He always put God First in everything he did. He lived not only the length of life but lived the width of it as well. A man with a heart of gold, always ready to help. He touched many lives near and far, an inspiration to many, and also known as the "selfie king". He was the best friend a person could ever have.
Ronald's proudest moment in his professional life was when he worked for Halstead for 5 years until early last year. Prior to that he was with Rockawear for 7 years. The people person that he was, he was in Sales in his early years in the US. While pursuing his dreams in America, his heart was always back in the Philippines. Where he helped people realize their dreams. He founded OLOHI (One Life One Hope International) where he focused on the kids from the villages, inspired them and gave them the opportunity to dream just like he did. In his honor, the family established a foundation in his name. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Ronald B. Padolina Charitable Foundation to continue his legacy.
Services are private and entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to The Ronald B. Padolina Charitable Foundation 306 Dunkerhook Rd Paramus, NJ 07652
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.