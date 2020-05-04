Dr. Ronald Brisman



Tenafly - (3/5/1940-4/20/2020) Dr. Ronald Brisman was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He was the Valedictorian at Lincoln High School, in Brooklyn. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Harvard College, and then attended Harvard Medical School. He served as a surgical intern for two years at Johns Hopkins, and then trained as a neurosurgeon at the Neurological Institute at Columbia University Medical Center. After completing his medical training, he served as a major in the United States Army, including as head of surgery at a major army hospital in South Vietnam. He was awarded the Legion of Merit for his service in Vietnam.



Upon his return to the United States and end of his army commitment, Dr. Brisman was recruited back to the Neurological Institute, where he remained on staff until his retiring at age 79, just a few months before his passing. Dr. Brisman developed a specialization in the neurosurgical management of trigeminal neuralgia, a condition that causes severe facial pain. He became a national and international expert in the field of trigeminal neuralgia, publishing over 100 articles in top neurosurgical journals describing his innovative techniques, insights, and clinical research. He also wrote a textbook entitled "Neurosurgical and Medical Management of Pain: Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Pain, and Cancer Pain," with himself as the sole author.



Dr. Brisman was well-liked by his neurosurgical colleagues, residents, medical students, nurses, technicians, and patients. He was quiet yet confident in his skills. He was extremely compassionate, selfless, hardworking, and honest. He was always willing to help patients , and others, in any way that he could.



Dr. Brisman has four children (two neurosurgeons, a radiologist, and a dentist), and twelve grandchildren. Dr. Brisman was married to Joan Brisman for over 41 years, and after her passing 12 years ago, he married Vivian Weinstein, who survives him. He was a kind and spiritual man who was quite active in his synagogue until his death, often leading services. His main emphasis and interest in life, other than his career, was his family, which he cherished dearly. He will be sorely missed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store