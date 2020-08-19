Ronald C. Sodora



Saddle Brook - "Charlie", age 82, of Saddle Brook, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was retired for many years from the AFL-CIO in Rochelle Park where he was a contract negotiator, and he had a passion for fly fishing. Charlie was predeceased by his wife, Carol (nee Carty), and his son, Robert. He is survived by four children, Ronald and his wife Charlotte, Richard and his wife Debra, Carolyn, and Raymond and his wife Kathleen, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a brother, Roger and his wife Mary Lou, and lifelong friend, Uncle Bill. A memorial mass will be celebrated 9:30 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 488 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook. Donations to Grace Healthcare,1055 Fieldcrest Avenue, Edison, NJ 08837 would be most appreciated. The Sodora family is in the card of the Aloia Funeral Home/Attentive Cremation Service, Garfield NJ (973-340-7077).









