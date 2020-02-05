|
Ronald Charles Pfeiffer
Wayne - Ronald Charles Pfeiffer, 88 formerly of Wayne, N.J. passed away peacefully on Feb 3rd. He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 62 years, Children Elizabeth and David as well as 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.
Ronald was a strong, hard working and devoted family man. He spent his life giving to others and was loved by everyone fortunate enough to know him.
A memorial service will be held at the Preakness Reformed Church, 131 Church Lane, Wayne, NJ on Tuesday, February 11th at 1pm, where a gathering will be held at Noon till time of service.
Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com