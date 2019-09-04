|
|
Ronald Charles Seibel
Upper Saddle River - Ronald Charles Seibel, born June 14, 1940 of Upper Saddle River, NJ entered into rest on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was 79 years old. He was the son of Charles Seibel and Minna Oldenburg. Ronald was born in Brooklyn, NY. He completed a six-month enlistment and was recalled by the US Army to serve as an MP during the Berlin crisis. He married Barbara Moore on June 25, 1961 and returned to serve another ten months in the Army. Ronald worked at Con Edison from 1958 and retired after 48 years in May 2006. He studied evenings at Pratt Institute and he earned an M.E. degree at NYU while working full time for Con Ed. After retiring, Ron joined the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Aviation in 2006. He was active as an observer for safety patrol and earned his air crew status shortly. He served as an officer for Human Resources for Air Station Lincoln Park; Flotilla 10-01 for ten years. Ron was a quiet and private man. He is survived by his wife Barbara Seibel, 6 children, Jennifer Medurga, Marsala Fuentes, Scott Seibel, Eric Seibel, Tracy Seibel, Brett Seibel, and predeceased daughter, Stephanie Bhatti; 7 grandchildren: Michael Seibel, Brandon Fuentes, Christina Bhatti, Solomon Bhatti, Erick Seibel, Mariella Rosario, and Elijah Seibel. He also leaves behind son-in-law John Medurga, daughter-in-law Erika Seibel and 3 Shih Tzus. He and his wife adopted 7 children from around the world and raised them with love and kindness. He was the pillar of the family and he was loyal and kind to everyone around him. He was loved and respected by all. Visitation will be held on Wednesday (TODAY) from 6-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please donate to in Ronald Seibel's name. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.