Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Ave.
Hackensack, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Ronald D. Love Obituary
Ronald D. Love

Wilmington, NC - Ronald D. Love 79 of Wilmington, NC. A long time resident of Hackensack, NJ passed on Friday September 5, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday 7/14 from 9am-11am at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Ave. Hackensack, NJ followed by the funeral service convening at 11am. Ronald D Love was an Air Force Veteran and he also retired from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. He leaves his beloved wife of 53 years, Barbara Love and two sons Jason Love and Ronald Love Jr. , as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Please log on to http://www.fergusonrayamfh.com to send condolences.

The Ferguson-Rayam Funeral Home

80 Midland Ave.

Wallington, NJ 07057

(973) 500-4330
