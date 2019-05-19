Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ
Ronald Dean Hicswa Obituary
Ronald Dean Hicswa

Fair Lawn - Ronald Dean Hicswa, age 74, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2019. Born in Passaic, NJ and raised in Wallington and Rochelle Park, he resided in Fair Lawn since 1973. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War, he was a member of American Legion Post 171 of Fair Lawn. Mr. Hicswa generously gave of his time by coaching several sports with Fair Lawn All-Sports Association. Ron, affectionately known as the mayor of his block, enjoyed baking, especially Christmas cookies and was an expert gardener most notably of his Jersey tomatoes.

As a member of Teamsters Local #560 in Union City, he was a truck driver with Ruzila's Express in Garfield for 40 years. Upon retirement, he became a member of the NJ Teamsters Retiree Club.

Beloved husband of 49 years to Kathleen (Hrobak) Hicswa. Loving and devoted father of R. Kevin Hicswa and wife Kara and Kerri Hicswa Hensley and husband Chris. Cherished grandfather of Rowan Caroline, Leighton Claire and Coralin Grace Hensley, whose birth he shared in and held shortly before falling ill. He is also survived by Roxy, his loyal canine companion.

A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, May 25, 2019, 1-4 pm with a 3 pm service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to . 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
