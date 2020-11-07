1/1
Ronald Domm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Domm

Wyckoff - Ronald A. Domm age 86 of Wyckoff and Hobe Sound, FL died Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born in Jersey City, raised in Paterson, Ron was a resident of Wyckoff since 1962. Ron and Joan spent their summers with their family at the Jersey Shore and for the past 25 years wintered in Hobe Sound, FL. Ron owned Brownstone Builders of Wyckoff, building many homes in Wyckoff, Franklin Lakes and South Jersey over the past 50 years. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Elizabeth's RC Church in Wyckoff.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Joan (nee Budnick) Domm, his devoted children, Joyce and her husband Mark Santimauro, Gail and her husband Wells Newell and Mary Joan and her husband Gregoire Meyer. Ron was gifted with five grandchildren, Tara and her husband Mark Velleux, Christopher and his wife Laura Santimauro, Alexandre Meyer, Nicholas Meyer and Marina Newell, as well as two great granddaughters, Emily and Faith Velleux. Ron also leaves his brother Robert Domm. He was predeceased by his son Ronald Domm, Jr. in 2016 and his brother James Domm in 2018.

The Domm family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, November 11, 3:00 until 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 12, 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff. Interment will follow in the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved