Ronald Domm
Wyckoff - Ronald A. Domm age 86 of Wyckoff and Hobe Sound, FL died Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born in Jersey City, raised in Paterson, Ron was a resident of Wyckoff since 1962. Ron and Joan spent their summers with their family at the Jersey Shore and for the past 25 years wintered in Hobe Sound, FL. Ron owned Brownstone Builders of Wyckoff, building many homes in Wyckoff, Franklin Lakes and South Jersey over the past 50 years. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Elizabeth's RC Church in Wyckoff.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Joan (nee Budnick) Domm, his devoted children, Joyce and her husband Mark Santimauro, Gail and her husband Wells Newell and Mary Joan and her husband Gregoire Meyer. Ron was gifted with five grandchildren, Tara and her husband Mark Velleux, Christopher and his wife Laura Santimauro, Alexandre Meyer, Nicholas Meyer and Marina Newell, as well as two great granddaughters, Emily and Faith Velleux. Ron also leaves his brother Robert Domm. He was predeceased by his son Ronald Domm, Jr. in 2016 and his brother James Domm in 2018.
The Domm family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, November 11, 3:00 until 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 12, 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff. Interment will follow in the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.