Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Ronald Hollender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Hollender

Ronald E. Hollender Obituary
Ronald E. Hollender

Township of Washington - Ronald E. Hollender, age 72, of the Township of Washington, NJ, passed away on Thursday evening August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Terry (nee Lipkin) Hollender. Devoted father of Melissa E. Hollender. Proud grandfather of Dante Hollender. Brother of Michael Hollender and his wife Barbara. Ron was a self-employed financial advisor. Services will be at 11 am Sunday August 25, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Ronald E. Hollender may be made to one's own favorite charity.
