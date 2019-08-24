|
|
Ronald E. Hollender
Township of Washington - Ronald E. Hollender, age 72, of the Township of Washington, NJ, passed away on Thursday evening August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Terry (nee Lipkin) Hollender. Devoted father of Melissa E. Hollender. Proud grandfather of Dante Hollender. Brother of Michael Hollender and his wife Barbara. Ron was a self-employed financial advisor. Services will be at 11 am Sunday August 25, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Ronald E. Hollender may be made to one's own favorite charity.