Ronald E. Zupp
1943 - 2020
Ronald E. Zupp

Ramsey, NJ - Ronald Edward Zupp, 76, joined his father, George Zupp, and his mother, Anna Zupp, in the next life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Cremation and interment were private. A memorial and celebration of life will be held from 5 to 9 p.m this Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, 306 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, N.J., (201) 445-0344, www.vanemburgh.com. He is survived by his three children, Shawn Zupp of Clifton, N.J., Kevin Zupp of Ramsey, N.J., and Kerri Zupp of Santa Barbara, CA, as well as his siblings Robert Zupp, Betty Ann Hanley and Ralph Zupp. For a full obituary, please go to https://www.vanemburgh.com/obituary/ronald-zupp.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
