Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Azzara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald F. Azzara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald F. Azzara Obituary
Ronald F. Azzara

Ronald F. Azzara passed away peacefully on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Friendship Health and Rehab. He was born on January 26, 1929 in West New York, New Jersey the son of the late Michael & Mary Graziano Azzara.

Ronald was devoted to his family, a former choir member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bogota New Jersey, longtime coach and board member of the Ridgefield Park Little League, served in the United States Army, loved baseball and was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of over 66 years, Marilyn, sons, David M. Azzara (Kathyanne) and Ronald P. Azzara (Laurie), grandchildren, Brandon and Brittany Azzara, sister-in-law, Sheila Azzara, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael D. and Victor Azzara.

A Service Celebrating his Life will be held at 12:00 PMSaturday March 14, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd. Louisville, KY 40241. A Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -