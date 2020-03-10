|
Ronald F. Azzara
Ronald F. Azzara passed away peacefully on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Friendship Health and Rehab. He was born on January 26, 1929 in West New York, New Jersey the son of the late Michael & Mary Graziano Azzara.
Ronald was devoted to his family, a former choir member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bogota New Jersey, longtime coach and board member of the Ridgefield Park Little League, served in the United States Army, loved baseball and was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of over 66 years, Marilyn, sons, David M. Azzara (Kathyanne) and Ronald P. Azzara (Laurie), grandchildren, Brandon and Brittany Azzara, sister-in-law, Sheila Azzara, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael D. and Victor Azzara.
A Service Celebrating his Life will be held at 12:00 PMSaturday March 14, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd. Louisville, KY 40241. A Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.