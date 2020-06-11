Ronald F. Wos
Little Falls - RONALD F. WOS, 85, on June 9, 2020. Husband of the former Joan Allen; father of Karen Wos and brother to Robert Burkowski. Funeral will be 3:00 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Visitation on Saturday from 2-5 pm. Visit bizubparker.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.