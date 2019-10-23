Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Ronald F. Wurth Jr. Obituary
Ronald F. Wurth, Jr.

East Rutherford - Ronald F. Wurth, Jr., 55, a lifelong resident of East Rutherford, passed away at home on October 16, 2019. For over 30 years, he was a self-employed contractor. Beloved husband of the late Michele D. Wurth. Loving father of Ronald F. Wurth, III, Ryan M. Wurth, John "Jack" J. Wurth and stepfather of Salvatore Trovato and Daniela Trovato Domicolo. Cherished stepgrandfather of four. Dear brother of Beverly M. Wurth and her husband Joseph Leuchten and Kathleen Wurth Coppola. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Devoted son of the late Ronald F. Wurth, Sr. and Lillian "Midge" M. (nee Bumbera) Wurth. Cremation was private. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4-8 PM.
