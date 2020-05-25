Ronald Ferrara



Hackensack - Ronald Ferrara, 80, of Hackensack passed away on May 23, 2020. Born and raised in North Bergen he finally settled in Hackensack. Before retiring he was Doorman in the hospitality industry for over ten years in Hackensack. Predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Catherine (nee Canose) Ferrara. Beloved brother of Nicholas and wife Josephine, Michael and his late wife Jayne and Daniel and wife Lisa. Loving uncle of Michelle, Allison, Nicole and Christopher. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Due to the current restrictions the funeral services will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date.









