Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Reformed Church
Old Tappan, NJ
Ronald Gale Gillespie Obituary
Ronald Gale Gillespie

Old Tappan - Ronald Gale Gillespie, 86 and 364 days, of Old Tappan, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Robert and Jane Gillespie. Beloved husband of Dorothy Gillespie for 61 years. Devoted father of David Gillespie (Meredith), Peggy Gillespie, Alan Gillespie (Jill), Donna Rivera (Miguel), Ronald V. Gillespie, Jennifer Yezik. Loving grandfather of Justin, Regan, Lindsay, Michael, Ashley, Collin, Ariana, Alexandria and Ian. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings; Graham, Henry, Robert Gillespie, Molly Hake and Joyce Wicks. Ron served in the Army during the Korean War, where he was trained in photography and utilized the GI bill to further his education. He started his career as a Pressman and went on to become an Electrical Engineer. He later received his Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall University and practiced as a Patent Attorney for Texaco. Some of his proudest accomplishments were being able to provide advanced education for his children, teaching them strong work ethics, and serving within Town Government.

As a longtime resident of Old Tappan, he served on the Board of Adjustments, Planning Board, Councilman (including President), Boy Scout Committeeman, Liaison to the Ambulance Corps and Fire Dept. He served as Church Elder at Trinity Reformed Church. Ron had many hobbies, including camping, woodworking, & inventing. He was an avid reader, history buff, & sports fan - especially of his beloved Giants. Above all, most important to Ron was having his large family together & being a loving Husband to his Sweetheart. His calming influence & famous dry humor will be forever missed. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday August 6 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Reformed Church, Old Tappan, NJ on Wednesday, August 7 at 11AM. Interment will follow at Old Tappan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ronald's name to or Trinity Reformed Church. Becker-funeralhome.com
