|
|
Ronald Havener
Fair Lawn - Ronald M. Havener, 74 of Fair Lawn NJ,(formerly of River Vale, NJ) passed away on January 1st 2020.
Ronnie was born in the Bronx, NY on May 13, 1945.
He loved to help people. For 48 years he was self-employed as a certified public accountant and took the time to get to know each and every person who came into his office. His incredible kindness, generosity and wacky sense of humor shone through in all that he did. He kept toys and tootsie roll pops on his desk in an effort to ensure that getting your taxes done was a fun and (mostly) headache free experience. He loved to laugh and kept a vast collection of jokes (dirty and otherwise) under a pane of glass on his desk. He had an eclectic taste in music and especially loved the Beatles.
He is survived by his son Alexander "Alex" Havener (Miranda), daughter Ally M. Havener, "Pop-Pop" of Matthew. Beloved Uncle Ronnie of Steven Marton (Candace) and Richard Marton (Susan) and grand-uncle of their son Ryan. Beloved "baby brother" of Sol Rothman (Sharon), late sister Millie Marton, late brother Harry Schnell and late brother Walter Schnell. Beloved Uncle Ronnie of Caryn Armagno (Robert)
He is greatly missed and always remembered by his dear friends and loved ones: Jin Chiu Lu, Mary Beth Rogers, Steve Resnick and his goddaughters Liisa Song and Tina Lu Ma, as well as countless others he has helped over many years. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
A Humanist Service will be held at 12pm on 1/7 at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library" followed by a private cremation. Burial of cremains to be held at George Washington Memorial Park on Friday1/10/20 at 1pm. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 www.frankpatti.com