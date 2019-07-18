Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's R.C Church
Englewood, NJ
View Map
Ronald Hillery


1934 - 2019
Ronald Hillery Obituary
Ronald Hillery

Woolwich - Hillery, Ronald age 84, of Woolwich, formerly of Leonia, on July 16, 2019. He was born in Chicago, ILL., and was a banker for Bowery Savings Inc, NYC, NY and a Volunteer Fireman in Leonia. Beloved husband of the late Judith nee; Acosta. Devoted father of Mary Beth Barnes and her husband Lyman, Debra Ann Parrelli and her husband Charles, Colleen Gaccione and her husband Marcus, Megan Hillery and the late Ronald Hillery. Cherished grandfather of 11. Dear brother of John "Jack" Hillery and Joseph Hillery. The family will receive their friends on Friday 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. Cecilia's R.C Church, Englewood at 11:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Remember
