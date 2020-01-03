Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul's RO Cathedral
200 Third St
Passaic, NJ
Ronald J. Fitzpatrick


1927 - 2020
Ronald J. Fitzpatrick Obituary
Ronald J. Fitzpatrick

Clifton - RONALD J. FITZPATRICK, 92, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Born in New Haven, CT., Mr. Fitzpatrick was raised there and resided in Clifton for over 50 years. Prior to retiring, he worked in Sales at Rentex Corp., formerly of Garfield, for 27 years and was then employed at Bergen Community College for ten years. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Mr. Fitzpatrick was a parishioner of Ss. Peter & Paul's RO Cathedral, Passaic; Past Master of Garfield Lodge 276, F&AM and was a member of Clifton Lodge #203, F&AM.

Mr. Fitzpatrick was predeceased by his seven sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, the former Mary Knapik; and his two god children, Theodore Karlecke, Jr. and William C. Renaut, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 9:15 am Friday from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton and 10:00 am at Ss. Peter & Paul's RO Cathedral 200 Third St., Passaic. Interment to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Visitation on Thursday from 4-8 pm with a Panahida at 7:00 pm. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
