Ronald J. Pfeiffer



Ronald J. Pfeiffer entered into eternal rest on July 24. His loving daughter, Chrissy was by his side. Ronald, was born in New York City, on July 27, 1931. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ron, was a bus driver for MABSTOA for 27 years. Upon retirement he went to work for Laidlaw Bus Co. as a school bus driver. Ron was always ready for a game of handball on the courts in the Bronx and N.J.. During his 48 years in Lincoln Park, N.J. , he could be found having a pint of Guinness at the Grasshopper. He will be forever known for his practical jokes. As an avid outdoorsman he loved biking, camping in Cape May N.J., Chincoteague V.A., and Roscoe, N.Y.. His home in Florida became his Utopia. In his later years he became quite the craftsman, building numerous doll houses. Ron's wife Doris, predeceased him. He is survived by his children. Patrice, Ronnie and wife Biling, Donna, Jeanine and Chrissy and husband Jim. Grandchildren Meghan, Jamie, Billy, Nicole, Carisia, Maggie, Patrick, Erin and Kelly. Great Grandchildren Chloe, Aaliyah, Dallas, Eli, Phoenix. Brother James and wife Kathy. Sister Kathy. His faithful and trusted hound Guinness.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store