Ronald Joseph Ussher Jr. Obituary
Ronald Joseph Ussher Jr., 54 years old of Westwood, NJ, formerly of Closter, NJ went to be with the Lord on April 6th, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeanine (nee Poggi). Devoted son of Theresa (nee Hornung) and the late Ronald Joseph Ussher. Devoted father of Ronald Joseph III (aka R.J.), Christine, and two stepdaughters, Cheyenne and Christina. Dear brother of Jacqueline Lee (nee Ussher) McDonough and her husband Brian. Ron was also a proud and supportive uncle to his niece, Jenna, two nephews Nicholas and Matthew and a beloved brother-in-law to Rich and Maria Poggi. The family is grateful to the fearless, professional and loving doctors, nurses and staff at Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center for their care of Ron during this terribly horrific and cruel time in world history.

Visit Becker-funeralhome.com for complete obituary.
