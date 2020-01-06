Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Dumont - Ronald L. Williams of Dumont passed away on January 4, 2020. Devoted husband of Phyllis Williams. Beloved father of Stephen Williams and his wife Dori, Scott Williams, Jodi DeAngelis and her husband Logan, and Jonathan Williams and his wife Monica. Dear brother of the late Richard. Cherished grandfather of Bo McKinley, Lindsay Horton and her husband Josh, Ty and Brody Williams, Loki, Griffin, Rowan, and Kaia DeAngelis and great grandfather of Michael and Emma Horton. He was a proud Army Veteran and a lifelong resident of Dumont. Ronald was an operations supervisor at AT&T Headquaters in Bedminster until retirement, then he worked for the Dumont Board of Education as lead night custodian at Grant School. He will be in his family's hearts forever. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Friday at 10 AM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to stjude.org. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
