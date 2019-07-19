|
|
Ronald Liedel
Wyckoff - Ronald C. Liedel age 53 of Wyckoff, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Ridgewood, Ron lived in Ringwood before moving to Wyckoff in 1977. He was a graduate of Ramapo High School where he was a member of the State Champion Football Team in 1983. He also played shortstop for the Ramapo Raiders Baseball Team. Ron began his college career at Brandywine University in Delaware. He became a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity where he made many lifelong friendships. Ron graduated Ramapo College in 1988. He then joined the family business where he's spent his entire career. Ron had many interests; however his greatest passion was sports. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, Giants, Rangers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and colleagues. His happy place was Manasquan Beach and fishing in the Inlet. Surviving are his loving wife of 23 years, Denise (nee Pingor), his children which were his pride and joy, Ryan and Lauren and his best friend Cleo. Ron also leaves his parents Nancy and Ron Liedel and his favorite brother Christopher and his wife Karen Liedel. Also surviving are his mother and father-in-law, Emily and Jack Pingor, his brother and sister-in-law, John and Janine Pingor and his nieces and nephews, Jillian, Thomas, Nicholas, Daniel and Whitney. The Liedel family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019, 3:00 until 7:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral mass will be held Monday, 10:00 AM at St Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to The Ryan and Lauren Liedel College Fund, made payable to: Anthony J. Graceffo Esq., 555 Main Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601.
ROLL TIDE!!!!