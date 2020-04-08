|
Ronald M Marks passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. Ronald was born in New York City on August 30, 1930. Ronald received a bachelor's degree in business from Adelphi University, and the title of Certified of Public Accountant, he went on to New York University Law School earning a Juris Doctor degree. Ronald proudly served his country as an Army officer in the Korean War. In 1958, Ronald formed the Ronald M Marks CPA firm in Fort Lee, NJ. He faithfully served his many clients for over forty years. It was through his CPA firm that he met the love of his life, Sylvia Santiago. Ronald and Sylvia were married in 1980 and were inseparable; building their business together, traveling, spending time with family, and eating lobster every Friday night at their favorite restaurant. Ronald's other love was golf, and he was proud to have had achieved two hole in ones. Ronald is survived by his beloved wife Sylvia, his three sons and one stepson, Jeffrey (Linda) Marks of Greenwich, Connecticut, Ken Marks of Holmdel, NJ, Andrew (Sandy) Marks of Dallas, Texas, and Sean (Jamie) Croake of Glen Rock, NJ. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, David (Gabby) Marks, Jacqueline Marks, Alix Marks, Evan Marks, Jake Marks, Adriana Marks, Shayne Croake, and Devin Croake, as well as one great-grandson, Henry. Ronald will be remembered for his kindness, keen intelligence, generosity of spirit, his infectious smile, and his love of his wife and family. A private entombment and prayer service will be held Friday April 10th at Garden of Memories, Washington Twp. Due to the current pandemic the family will hold a celebration of Ronald's life at a later date. Also, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or may Plant a Tree in Israel for Shiva.