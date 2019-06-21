|
|
Ronald Nelson
Englewood Cliffs - Nelson, Ronald 82 of Englewood Cliffs NJ, beloved husband of the late Aura Nelson, devoted father of Michael, David, and Lisa, beloved grandfather of Stephanie (Erez), Matthew, and Elisabeth, dear brother of Evelyn (Jerome) Glanzberg, loving father in law of Monica. Ronnie was a well respected businessman in the Poultry Industry. After working with his father for many years he then brought his children into the business and continued the family tradition.Service 1pm Sunday at Gutterman and Musicant 402 Park St. Hackensack NJ. Memorial contributions in Ronnie's name may be made to The Lymphoma Research Foundation or to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.