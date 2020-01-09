Services
Compassionate Cremation Services, Inc.
583 Van Houten Ave
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-777-0949
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Mealey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald P. Mealey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald P. Mealey Obituary
Ronald P. Mealey

Ronald P. Mealey, age 86, died Monday, January 7, 2020 at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. He was an alumnus of the University of Notre Dame and Notre Dame Law. He was a devoted Fighting Irish fan for the rest of his life. He loved practicing law and was in corporate and private practice for many years. He and Joan,his wife of 54 years, adored dinners out, red wine, and yearly cruises. He spent his last years at Care One in Livingston where he was very popular with the residents and staff. He will be greatly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Liz and Steve Flack, and his grandchildren, Keeley, Kyle, Keenan, and Kristin. Funeral arrangements were private under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.CompassionateNJ.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -