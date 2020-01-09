|
Ronald P. Mealey
Ronald P. Mealey, age 86, died Monday, January 7, 2020 at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. He was an alumnus of the University of Notre Dame and Notre Dame Law. He was a devoted Fighting Irish fan for the rest of his life. He loved practicing law and was in corporate and private practice for many years. He and Joan,his wife of 54 years, adored dinners out, red wine, and yearly cruises. He spent his last years at Care One in Livingston where he was very popular with the residents and staff. He will be greatly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Liz and Steve Flack, and his grandchildren, Keeley, Kyle, Keenan, and Kristin. Funeral arrangements were private under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.CompassionateNJ.com