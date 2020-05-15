Ronald Rochford
Ronald Rochford

Pearl River, NY - 65 passed away suddenly on May 14, 2020. He was housekeeping supervisor for Hilton Pearl River, where he worked for 18 years. Loving proud father of his triplet children Abbey Rose, Brian Eugene and Patrick O'Connor Rochford. Survived by his best friend and former wife Gerry Burns and her husband Harvey Cavayero. He was predeceased by his parents Eugene Rochford and Eleanor Hart and is survived by his loving stepmother Dorothy Rochford. Dear brother of Eugene and his wife Patty; Robert and his wife Andrea; Maureen Aponte and her late husband John; and Jacqueline Rochford and her husband Peter Sodol. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his extended family at Hilton Pearl River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are being handled privately by Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
