Services
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
(201) 262-5050
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Rohner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Rohner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Rohner Obituary
Ronald Rohner

Ronald Rohner died peacefully, at home, Monday, April 6, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Katherine Rohner, and was the devoted father of Michael Rohner and his wife Shannon, Stephen Rohner, Thomas Rohner and his wife Kristin, Kristin Nepola and her husband John, Katie Merhige and her husband Greg and Scott Rohner who died on September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center. He loved spending time with his 7 grandchildren, Addie, Mackenzie, Sam, Alex, Scott, Kate and Ellie.

He is predeceased by his mother, Helen Williams and grandmother, Hilda Pollauf, and loved by his extended family Deborah and Billy Culhane and Alice Galmann.

He will be missed by his nieces and nephews Leo, Billy and Alice Genese, Erin, Chris and Jenn Culhane and great nieces and nephews. Ron was proud to have served his county as a Marine during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Hawaii. After returning home he attended St. Peter's University where he got a degree in accounting and then furthered his education at Fordham University where he got his masters in Business Administration He was a devoted basketball, soccer and baseball coach in River Edge, where his teams won many tournaments. He loved golf and always had a golf club with him to chip and putt. He played in the Bergen County Golf Tournament and often came home with a winning trophy for placing in the top 5.

A private burial service will be held for immediate family and a memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements: Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, River Edge.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -