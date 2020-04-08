|
|
Ronald Rohner
Ronald Rohner died peacefully, at home, Monday, April 6, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Katherine Rohner, and was the devoted father of Michael Rohner and his wife Shannon, Stephen Rohner, Thomas Rohner and his wife Kristin, Kristin Nepola and her husband John, Katie Merhige and her husband Greg and Scott Rohner who died on September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center. He loved spending time with his 7 grandchildren, Addie, Mackenzie, Sam, Alex, Scott, Kate and Ellie.
He is predeceased by his mother, Helen Williams and grandmother, Hilda Pollauf, and loved by his extended family Deborah and Billy Culhane and Alice Galmann.
He will be missed by his nieces and nephews Leo, Billy and Alice Genese, Erin, Chris and Jenn Culhane and great nieces and nephews. Ron was proud to have served his county as a Marine during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Hawaii. After returning home he attended St. Peter's University where he got a degree in accounting and then furthered his education at Fordham University where he got his masters in Business Administration He was a devoted basketball, soccer and baseball coach in River Edge, where his teams won many tournaments. He loved golf and always had a golf club with him to chip and putt. He played in the Bergen County Golf Tournament and often came home with a winning trophy for placing in the top 5.
A private burial service will be held for immediate family and a memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements: Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, River Edge.