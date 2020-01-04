Services
Ronald Ross Obituary
Rutherford - Ronald Ross, 60, of Rutherford, NJ and Jensen Beach, FL, has gone to the bright side of the road.

Ronnie made a name for himself on the basketball court at Rutherford High School and the University of Hartford. Later in life, he owned and managed local restaurants, including Stingers in Wallington and Mackenzie's in Hoboken.

But his two proudest achievements are his son, Patrick James, and his daughter, Samantha Rose. They will forever treasure their time together, whether they were crabbing down the shore or getting their butts kicked at Monopoly.

Ronnie is survived by his mother Alice, his sisters Sharon and Janice, and his much older brother Bill. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, cherished in-laws, and too many friends to count.

In lieu of flowers, please send your best Ronnie stories to his kids at [email protected] Off-color ones are more than welcome.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Rutherford Elks Lodge later in the spring. In the meantime, head down to the Blarney Station and have a pint of Guinness for Ronnie. P.S. If he borrowed anything from you, don't come looking for it.
