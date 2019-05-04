|
|
Ronald Shingelo
River Vale - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164 are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Ronald Shingelo, who passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Brother Shingelo was initiated into Local Union 164 in 1966 and was an IBEW member for 53 years, living in River Vale, New Jersey. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7th from 3-8 p.m. at the Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius Church in Old Tappan. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Fraternally,
Thomas J. Sullivan
President