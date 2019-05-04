Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius Church
Old Tappan, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Shingelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Shingelo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Shingelo Obituary
Ronald Shingelo

River Vale - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164 are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Ronald Shingelo, who passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Brother Shingelo was initiated into Local Union 164 in 1966 and was an IBEW member for 53 years, living in River Vale, New Jersey. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7th from 3-8 p.m. at the Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius Church in Old Tappan. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.

Fraternally,

Thomas J. Sullivan

President
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now