Sun City Center Funeral Home
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Ronald Turecki


1941 - 2019
Ronald Turecki Obituary
Ronald Turecki

Sun City Center, FL - Turecki, Ronald, 78 of Sun City Center, FL passed away July 11, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Marylin, daughters Jennifer Kaiser and Deborah Graettinger. Survivors include children, William, Gwen and Jeffrey Turecki; grandchildren Alex, Emily, Matt, Rachel, Lucy and Evan, step-sister Susan (Paul) Funk and former in-laws Cari and Jim.

The family will celebrate Ronald's life at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, or Leader Dogs for the Blind 1039 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307, www.leaderdog.org

Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.
