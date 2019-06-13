|
Ronald Vuyosevich
Lodi - Ronald Vuyosevich, 74, a longtime resident of Lodi, formerly of East Rutherford, passed away on Wednesday, June 5th with loving family members at his bedside. He was the eldest son of the late George and Dorothy Vuyosevich. He is survived by his high school sweetheart, his wife, Susan (Kersnowski) Vuyosevich, his daughter, Kerri, brothers Richard of Lodi, Robert of New York, sister Lorie Menniti, and her husband John of Park Ridge, and nieces Kristen and Ashley. He is also survived by many beloved relatives and friends.
A graduate of Lodi High School, Class of 1965, Ronald was an Army veteran, Sp. 4. Stationed in Seoul, South Korea, he performed in the Bayonet Chorus and also served as a medical specialist in the 7th Infantry Division.
Upon discharge, Ronald was an insurance agent for Metropolitan Life. Later, he became sole proprietor of Landscape Laurels, specializing in the creative design and implementation of home and commercial landscaping projects.
Through the years, Ron enjoyed boating, fishing, and snowmobiling. Later on in life, as a member of the Fiberglassics Club and the Philadelphia Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, he purchased and painstakingly restored his pride and joy, a 1960 Custom Craft Manta Ray called "Remember Then." His boat won numerous awards, of which he was immensely proud.
Visitation is Saturday June 15th from 1:00 -4:00 p.m. at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 N. Main St. Lodi, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of George and Ronald Vuyosevich to the St. Mary's Alumni Association at St Mary's High School, 64 Chestnut Street, Rutherford, NJ 07070 would be appreciated.