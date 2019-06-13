Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Vuyosevich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Vuyosevich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Vuyosevich Obituary
Ronald Vuyosevich

Lodi - Ronald Vuyosevich, 74, a longtime resident of Lodi, formerly of East Rutherford, passed away on Wednesday, June 5th with loving family members at his bedside. He was the eldest son of the late George and Dorothy Vuyosevich. He is survived by his high school sweetheart, his wife, Susan (Kersnowski) Vuyosevich, his daughter, Kerri, brothers Richard of Lodi, Robert of New York, sister Lorie Menniti, and her husband John of Park Ridge, and nieces Kristen and Ashley. He is also survived by many beloved relatives and friends.

A graduate of Lodi High School, Class of 1965, Ronald was an Army veteran, Sp. 4. Stationed in Seoul, South Korea, he performed in the Bayonet Chorus and also served as a medical specialist in the 7th Infantry Division.

Upon discharge, Ronald was an insurance agent for Metropolitan Life. Later, he became sole proprietor of Landscape Laurels, specializing in the creative design and implementation of home and commercial landscaping projects.

Through the years, Ron enjoyed boating, fishing, and snowmobiling. Later on in life, as a member of the Fiberglassics Club and the Philadelphia Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, he purchased and painstakingly restored his pride and joy, a 1960 Custom Craft Manta Ray called "Remember Then." His boat won numerous awards, of which he was immensely proud.

Visitation is Saturday June 15th from 1:00 -4:00 p.m. at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 N. Main St. Lodi, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of George and Ronald Vuyosevich to the St. Mary's Alumni Association at St Mary's High School, 64 Chestnut Street, Rutherford, NJ 07070 would be appreciated.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now